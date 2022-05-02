ROXANA - Roxana Junior High School Theater Director Brittany Sasser said the production this past Friday and Saturday of "The Addams Family Young@Part rated a "huge success."

Members of the cast were Emma Martin, Troy Rahn, Talan Blumenstock, Savion Hall, Ari Walker, Sadie Jackson, Laney Meadows, Landon Smith, Gianna Visser, and Evan Bazell.

"Theater is back at Roxana Junior High with a full house and an amazing cast," Sasser said. "Some of these kiddos have never been on stage before."

Director Sasser, some help was also provided by professional actors Oliver Bacus and Summer Baer from St. Louis.

"Oliver is a Roxana graduate and was happy to come back and coach these young actors," Sasser said. "Our backstage and technical crew were manned by high school students who are mentoring our younger students helping them learn the ropes.

"Theater is such a nurturing, healing environment that I feel is especially important in this post-pandemic era that the students are experiencing. It was absolutely beautiful!"

