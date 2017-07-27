SPRINGFIELD – Director Diana Knaebe of the Illinois Division of Mental Health today issued the following statement after Leader Cullerton’s press conference:

“The Illinois Division of Mental Health works every day to reduce the stigma attached to mental illness," Knaebe said. "For a political leader to perpetuate this stigma to score political points is completely inappropriate and we respectfully request that our leaders stop doing so.”

