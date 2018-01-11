SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) has released a public service announcement aimed at answering questions about mental health parity. The video addresses parity, substance abuse treatment and how to get assistance if you believe your insurance company has unfairly denied you coverage.

“Here at DOI, it is our job to educate and protect Illinois consumers. We take mental health and substance abuse treatment very seriously. Insurance can be confusing and we want people to know we are here to help. In addition to contacting their insurance company to ask questions about their policies, consumers can come directly to the Department,” said DOI Director Jennifer Hammer.

If consumers believe they are being treated unfairly, they can call the Department’s Office of Consumer Health Insurance toll free at 1-877-527-9431, and speak with staff who can explore options with them or help them submit a complaint.

Article continues after sponsor message

Against the backdrop of a national opioid crisis, it is more important than ever to understand what treatment options are available to consumers and their family members, Hammer explained.

“People suffering from mental health illnesses and addiction have options. We will continue to assist consumers in understanding their options and coverage,” said DOI Director Hammer.

The video can be viewed on the Illinois Department of Insurance website at:

http://insurance.illinois.gov/webinars/videopage.html

To speak with someone over the phone, consumers are encouraged to call the Department’s Office of Consumer Health Insurance toll free at 1-877-527-9431.

More like this: