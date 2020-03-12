SPRINGFIELD - The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, today released coronavirus guidelines to the churches.

Churches and members of the Catholic congregations around the region were discussing the issue intensely in the past few weeks and also with the Easter season here.

The diocese says people should not hold hands while praying the “Our Father” at Mass.

“The Sign of Peace should be exchanged without any physical contact, for example turning to those who are nearest and saying, “Peace be with you,” with a bow of the head towards them. “For the time being, it is recommended that the Precious Blood via the chalice be suspended. Offering the Precious Blood to all the faithful at every Mass is not required. It is up to the local Pastor or Parochial Administration to determine whether or not to offer the chalice with the Precious Blood at any celebration of the Mass in that parish. Reception via the chalice is optional at all Masses, as our Lord is fully present in both species. It is advisable to remind the faithful of this at Masses.

“Those who wish to receive on the tongue, which is very sanitary when done properly, should stand still and stick out their tongue and the minister will place the host properly without coming into contact. Likewise, those who receive in the hand, should make sure that the hands are open flat so that the host may be placed in the hand without making contact.”

The diocese continued: “Those presenting themselves in the communion line and not receiving the Blessed Sacrament should be invited to make a spiritual communion without any physical contact by the minister. Meetings, classes, gatherings, and events may continue as scheduled for now, at the discretion of local leadership and with careful application of the CDC guidelines. The Diocese is calling for the faithful to devote the remaining Lenten Friday fasts for the special intention of healing for those affected by the coronavirus and for cease of its spread.”

