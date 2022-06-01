Dinky Returns to GraftonGRAFTON - Before the River Road, there was the Dinky! The historic ‘railbus’ will be celebrated with the unveiling of a replica ‘Dinky’ at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Edward Amburg History Museum, 950 E. Main St., Grafton.

In the 1920s, the Illinois Central Railroad Company created a unique “Railbus” that operated between Alton and Grafton with stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. The original engine was a city bus configured with wheels for railroad tracks that locals dubbed the “Dinky”.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Grafton has created a replica of the final version of the “Dinky” - #206 which ceased operations in 1953.

Article continues after sponsor message

To honor this important part of the history of the region, Grafton will host a special day at the Edward Amburg History Museum. Events have been scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 on the museum grounds.

Edward Amburg History Museum is located at 950 East Main Street, Grafton, IL.

Phone: 618-786-7000

Open Thursday-Sunday and Holiday Mondays, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More like this:

Foster Township History Museum In Alton Honoring Local Veterans With Permanent Exhibit
Feb 12, 2025
Eggtravaganza's, Live Music, Dueling Piano's, & More Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide!
3 days ago
IDNR Reintroduces Newsbits
Mar 3, 2025
Fish Fries, Live Music, & Family Fun: Check Out This Weekend's Events!
Mar 19, 2025
Summer Fun In Southwest Illinois Features Festivals, Events, and More
Mar 24, 2025

 