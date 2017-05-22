ALTON - As you begin making your summer plans, be sure to include supporting beautification efforts for your community! Pride, Incorporated is making it easy by partnering with some of your favorite local restaurants to host a Dine Out every Tuesday in June. Grab your friends and enjoy great food while supporting local businesses and helping us raise funds for the State House Circle Project.

The State House Circle is the meeting place of 20th Street, Central Avenue, College Avenue and Elm Street. This circular landmark is meaningful to our whole community due to its historic significance. In 1833, the area was selected by popular vote to become the location for the State Capitol of Illinois. History proves that did not happen. A young attorney, Abraham Lincoln, advocated to move it to Springfield which was done in 1837.

In recent years, the State House Circle became overgrown with pine trees and ivy vines that obstructed the view of the existing fountain. Pride, Incorporated selected this project to commemorate our 50th Anniversary and honor an important piece of our history. We believe beautifying this particular area will have a big impact on both residents and visitors as it is a heavily traveled street bringing visitors into Alton from highway 140 and IL Route 2 to Martin Luther King Highway (Rte. 67).

Thanks to a strong partnership with OSF St. Anthony’s and Alton/Godfrey Rotary, the first phase was completed this past fall with the build of four stone planting beds measuring 45 feet long and 15 feet wide as well as a face-lift on the fountain.

Article continues after sponsor message

Designed by Tim Matifes, the circle will include Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry trees, Ornamental Apple trees, Crepe Myrtles, Double Knock-out Roses and various ornamental bedding plants. Rives Contracting and Design of Edwardsville has been hired to execute the plans.

As with all beautification projects and initiatives, our aim is to beautify and improve one of Alton’s key areas in the hopes that it will encourage citizens and other organizations to follow suit in other areas.

A big thank you to participating restaurants: Johnson’s Corner (6/6), Gentelin’s on Broadway (6/13), Bluff City Grill (6/20) and Tony’s (6/27). We look forward to seeing you out to eat every Tuesday in June!

Be sure to follow us on Facebook (Pride, Incorporated) to keep up with beautification efforts in the Riverbend area. To make a tax-deductible donation or to make an appointment to discuss the project, please contact Pride, Incorporated at 618-467-2375. Donations can also be made on-line at www.prideincorporated.org or mailed to 5800 Godfrey Road – BGM, Godfrey, IL 62035.