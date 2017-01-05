BETHALTO - On Wednesday, Jan. 11, diners with big hearts are encouraged to head to Roma's Pizza, 121 E. Bethalto Road, to help support a great cause.

Givin' It All For Guts, a foundation that focuses on raising awareness for Crohn's Disease and other inflammatory bowel disease-related (IBD) illnesses, will be hosting their Guts Night at Roma's. Customers who mention Givin' It All For Guts between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday will have a portion of their sale donated to the fantastic cause.

"We are very happy to partner with Roma's Pizza," Givin' It All For Guts Foundation Director Angela Richards said. "They always have been known for great food, service and supporting community events."

During the fundraiser, carry out or dine-in customers can simply mention the foundation for a portion of their sale to be donated.

"Our organization partners with Dr. Matthew Ciorba at Washington University and supports his team and his research efforts," Richards said. "We are making a difference together."

Givin' It All For Guts donates the funds they raise through events like their annual 5K and fun run where it can do the most good, including research, raising awareness and their support group, Livin' It All With Guts.

"Whether its a new diagnosis, dietary concerns, medication questions or just a supportive person listening to someone's struggles, we are there to support," she said.

To Richards, the most rewarding part of being involved in the organization is the people she has met along the way.

"In the past, many people didn't want to speak of the unpleasant side effects of Crohn's Disease," she said. "The amount of people in our community that have suffered horrible side effects, some fatal, from Crohn's or IBD-related illnesses is significant. We have met some amazing people who heard about our organization and decided to show up at the 5K."

The fundraising efforts for Givin' It All For Guts will continue with their Trivia Night, which will be held March 11 at the Atrium Hotel in Alton. Those wishing to attend or who would like more information can follow the organization on Facebook or visit their website at www.givingitallforguts.org.

