Dillan Chamness Sworn In As New Edwardsville Police Officer
June 18, 2022 7:45 AM June 17, 2022 3:57 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Officer Dillan Chamness took the Oath of Office for the Edwardsville Police Department at the last City Council meeting.
Chamness joined the Edwardsville Police Department on May 23, 2022.
The Police Department asked the community to welcome Officer Chamness to his new position.
