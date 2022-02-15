Our Love Story:

The Couple: Dillan & Bethany Plummer from Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: May 15, 2014

Briefly Describe First Date: We went to the movies to see Fast and the Furious on our first date.

Date Married: September 22, 2016

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going out to the movies, and we love going out to eat with the kids.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always tell the truth and always help one another.