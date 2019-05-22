Learn about the life of an archaeologist and participate in an archaeological dig this summer at the 1820 Colonel Benjamin Stephenson House, located in Edwardsville, Illinois. “Digging in the Dirt”, June 12-14, is an archaeology themed summer camp open to area girls and boys in grades 3rd through 5th. Participants will dig in the dirt, discover historical objects and learn what an archaeologist really does at an excavation site.

A temporary ‘dig’ has been built at the historic home to give summer campers the opportunity to learn how to excavate using grid units and stratigraphic levels; just like professional archaeologists. Artifacts found will be measured, recorded, cleaned, analyzed and accessioned. A final ‘dig’ project and presentation completes the camp on Friday.

The camp is scheduled for June 12-14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration deadline is June 3. Registration is required and includes supplies and snacks. The price per child is $85. Payment is due at time of registration to insure placement in the camp. Space is limited to 12 participants. Participants need to bring a sack lunch each day. Visit our website (www.stephensonhouse.org) to download a registration form and/or pay for a camper. Please call Stephenson House (692-1818) if you have questions or need further information.

