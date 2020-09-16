WOOD RIVER - Often, first responders aren't given credit for their life-saving efforts, but on Tuesday in Wood River, firefighters, police officers, other emergency personnel and the Integrity Health Care of Wood River staff were the difference makers in a potentially dangerous situation.

Integrity Health Care employees quickly moved all residents to safety when a dryer fire broke out in the laundry room. The Wood River Fire Department called a box alarm and Roxana, East Alton, Edwardsville and Rosewood Heights fire departments all responded quickly, along with Madison County EMA Rehab Unit and Alton Memorial Hospital ambulance.

Four Integrity residents were taken to Alton Memorial Hospital for further evaluation due to other health conditions, Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said.

Stahlhut said because of the Integrity Health Care efforts and first responders, none of the residents encountered smoke inhalation issues. One Integrity employee did have high temperatures for a period of time after the fire, but ultimately was able to go back on the job after a rest period.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the laundry area fire and a company came to service the sprinkler system after an emergency call.

Stahlhut said he was proud of all the first responders and Integrity staff for their efforts to diffuse the problem.

"Integrity has 90 total residents and we were thankful everyone was safe," he said. "The training our firefighters do pays off. We train for these different types of situations. I thought everyone did a fantastic job."

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

