GODFREY - The Rally For Ron is an organization that offers financial assistance to families with young children who experience a sudden loss of a parent.

Ron Perez died suddenly of a stroke at age 41 in May 2013 and the non-profit is named in his memory. Ron was a baseball coach and very active with youth in the region.

Ron was a “Difference Maker” in the region and the organization is doing the same. A key fund-raiser each year is a summer Baseball Bash Tournament. Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, the event was held this summer in July at Glazebrook Baseball Fields in Godfrey. Allison Cummins is the board of directors president for the Rally For Ron group and an ardent supporter of the organization.

Teams come to the summer tourney from all over the region from Bethalto, Godfrey, Staunton, Edwardsville, and as far away as Salem.

“We hosted a fundraiser for the family and after we did that we thought what better way to say thank you to the Godfrey community than to organize this non-profit,” Cummins said.

“Glazebrook Park is a lovely facility and Godfrey Parks and Rec Department is wonderful to work with. We look forward to doing the event again next summer and hope the COVID-19 Pandemic will lessen by then. We are glad we were able to have the event this past summer.”

The summer event champions were:

8U: TEAM ILLINI vs Staunton Storm

9U: Bluff City Sox vs Edwardsville Tigers Elite

10U: TEAM ILLINI vs Troy Thunder

11U: Troy Thunder-Black vs Granite City Tribe

If you want to donate to the Rally For Ron organization: visithttps://www.facebook.com/rallyforron/

