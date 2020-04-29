(This is one in a series of stories about Difference Makers in the region during the COVID-19 Pandemic).

ALTON - Morrison’s Irish Pub is one that is making a definite difference in the Riverbend area with their new Morrison’s Community Pantry in front of the establishment at 200 State Street in Alton.

“Here at Morrison’s, we have been overwhelmed with the support the community of Alton has given us and our staff over the five years we have been here,” Mary Morrison, one of the owners, said. “The community gives us hope, positivity, and a feeling that you are not alone. We are all in this together.

“We are starting a Community Pantry if you can give anything, please do, and if you need anything, please take.”

Mary Morrison, her daughter Katey Vankirk-Thayer and Lisa Morrison, another part-owner, formulated the plan for the community pantry.

“We were just trying to think of some way to help the community during this time,” Mary Morrison said. “So far, we have tried to organize it with some semblance of sanity and today we built an extension for canned goods. We also have an area on the inside of the pantry for toiletries and dry goods.”

Mary Morrison is uncertain when they will be ready to reopen. She hopes to reopen in June, but it will depend on how COVID-19 progresses and the governor’s orders at that time.

“If there is a mandate that people must be six feet apart, we will probably wait to open because we don’t have much capacity here,” she said. “We will wait and see what is allowed and abide by the rules.”

