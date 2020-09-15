ALTON - Marquette Catholic School is well-known for its commitment to "serviam," meaning "I Will Serve." Marquette Catholic students volunteer many hours a year as part of their Catholic school education.

Demonstrating firsthand the Marquette Catholic "serviam" motto, on Sunday, Sept. 13, the Explorers' girls volleyball team volunteered at the Taste of Ferguson.

This year's Taste of Ferguson was much different because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Taste of Ferguson is an event that highlights restaurants throughout Ferguson and Florissant, Mo.

"Events having large gatherings of people have taken on a different look, so has our event," organizers for the event said in a statement. "People were still able to enjoy the event his year. People were able to enjoy their same great food individually packaged and served. Those who attended, drove up to the Savoy, and received a large box filled with delicious, freshly prepared, sample size servings from our local food vendors."

Taste Of Ferguson organizers said this year's event had a dual purpose.

"As always, The Robbie McGartland and Samantha Lipka Memorial Scholarship Funds will continue to provide scholarships to our local grade school and high school youth," Taste of Ferguson organizers said. "The support also helped the food vendors. Many of them have faced challenging times this year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and unfortunately, a few of our core restaurants have had to close their businesses. In past years, our food vendors provided most of their food for free. This year, a portion of each ticket sold will be covering their food cost. These businesses have stood by us year after year and we stood by them this year."

The Marquette Catholic volleyball team efforts served as a big contribution to the event and restaurants trying to make ends meet during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Taste of Ferguson organizers said they were very thankful for Marquette Catholic's continued participation this year.

