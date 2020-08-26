ALTON - The Rotary Club motto developed in 1911 is still fitting today in 2020: "One Profits Most Who Serves Best," and the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has always fulfilled that mission.

Once again on Tuesday, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members completed a project that added beautification to the area.

Temperatures in the 90s did not deter Alton Godfrey Rotary members who gathered Tuesday at LaVista Park at 2421 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey to lay disc golf tees.

Club members Bill Moyer, Dennis Wilson, Tim Hinrichs and Jim White scraped, dug, leveled and packed the tee areas in preparation for the laying of concrete. Jason Enos of Smart Choice Auto joined club members to work on the project.

Village of Godfrey's Doug Schnur manned the front loader. Along with their labor, Alton-Godfrey Rotary and local businesses are contributing funds and materials.

