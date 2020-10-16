ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance/Harvest Christian Church, Leon Smallwood Bey, and the Simmons/Hanly/Conroy Law Firm, demonstrated a humanitarian effort at its finest this past Saturday, October 10, in Alton.

The group organized and then handed out 1,200 box meals on the Saturday. This Saturday, the group will be back out again attempting to help those hit hard financially by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rev. Jason Harrison, one of the organizers, said the first giveaway came through with "hope via meals and smiles" during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Harrison said seeing the smiles during this difficult Pandemic time touched his heart, along with the remainder of those involved.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 909 E. Broadway in Alton on Saturday, October 17, the group hopes to provide the same gift to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.