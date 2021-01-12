WOOD RIVER - Wilson Ndungu has a deep passion for his craft as a nurse practitioner and one of his priorities for this winter was giving out flu vaccines.

Ndungu is a definite Difference Maker in the region with his kindness and the medical treatment he provides others.

One of Ndungu's most important community service gifts this winter has been every Friday when he has distributed free flu vaccines for the public. His clinic provides primary care and preventive services for adults 18 years old and above.

“Our price is affordable to those without insurance,” he said, another part of his constant paying it forward to the community.

He said with the advent of COVID-19, some may have forgotten how influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death.

“According to CDC, there were 24,000 to 62,000 deaths in 2019 resulting from complications of influenza,” he said. “Flu vaccine activates antibodies in the body that provide protection against flu viruses. These viruses are more common during the colder months of October through March with the highest peak in February. CDC recommends getting the flu vaccination for anyone 6 months and older during these colder months termed as “flu season.”

Ndungu urged residents to take advantage of the free flu vaccine opportunity with the supposed peak set to reach its highest mark in February.

If you have a Difference Makers' story idea, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930. Include information about the person, a photo, and contact information. It can be any type of person from healthcare workers, volunteers in the community, even those who have worked in food and restaurant services through the difficult COVID-19 Pandemic, etc.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is the contact information for Ndungu:

Gachugu Medical Clinic

East Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, IL 62095

Phone: (618) 917-9463

Web page:

https://gachugumedicalclinic.com/

E-mail:

gachugumedicalclinic@yahoo.com

More like this: