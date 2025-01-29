FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Greg Chamberlain has been recognized with the Outstanding Citizen Award for his exceptional contributions to the Fairview Heights Police Department (FHPD) through the SILEC/SIPCA program. The award was presented in acknowledgment of Chamberlain's dedication to community service and law enforcement engagement.

Chamberlain is a definite Difference Maker in his community.

Chamberlain's involvement with the Fairview Heights Police began in 2021 when he participated in a Stop the Bleed class taught by the department. His enthusiasm for community engagement was evident from the start, leading him to enroll in the Citizen's Police Academy shortly after. Upon graduating from the academy, he quickly joined the agency's Volunteers in Policing program, where he has since made a significant impact.

Fairview Heights Police officials said Chamberlain is a familiar presence at department events and training sessions, consistently offering assistance with a positive demeanor. His commitment extends beyond departmental activities; he actively volunteers for community events held in neighborhoods, schools, and businesses. Chamberlain has taken on the role of coordinator for the Fairview Heights Police volunteer program, contributing hundreds of hours of service, which equates to nearly a full-time commitment.

In addition to his volunteer work, Chamberlain serves as an ambassador for the Fairview Heights Police, inspiring many citizens to engage with the department. His approachable nature has encouraged interest in both the volunteer program and the Citizen's Police Academy, with many individuals expressing their desire to participate after meeting him in various community settings.

Fairview Heights Police officials commend Chamberlain as a model citizen whose dedication has significantly enhanced the effectiveness of the volunteer program.

"His efforts have helped establish a robust group of volunteers, contributing to the smooth operation of the department and fostering a stronger connection between law enforcement and the community," the Fairview Heights Police officials said.

