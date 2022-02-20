EDWARDSVILLE – In finding one’s purpose and developing one’s full potential it’s the human element of life that often fosters the greatest progress toward a desired outcome. People matter. Kindness matters. At Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, students, faculty and staff matter.

“I want students to know that it’s okay to feel overwhelmed and vulnerable, but I also want them to be hopeful for the future.” This mindset that acknowledges current challenges and projects a bright future is that of “SIUE Difference Maker” Susanne DiSalvo, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.

DiSalvo is among numerous faculty, staff and students who were nominated via social media as Difference Makers for the inspiration and support they offer others. As the world works through challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic, these influential humans stand out more than ever.

“Dr. DiSalvo was always very in touch with her students and constantly engaged with us,” shared Charlyse Roy, a sophomore pre-pharmacy student from Rochester. “She always expressed her concern with not only our academic achievements but also our personal lives. She did her best to provide guidance to students both in and out of the classroom. She is truly a great professor.”

DiSalvo is a nationally-recognized researcher having earned the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) most prestigious award a faculty member can receive in their early career: a CAREER Award totaling more than $460,000.

“I am broadly interested in the mechanisms and consequences of symbiotic interactions. That is, intimate interactions between different species that can be mutualistic or pathogenic,” DiSalvo explained.

Article continues after sponsor message

An exemplary teacher-scholar, DiSalvo has used her NSF funding to train several students in hands-on inquiry-based research. SIUE’s emphasis on the teacher-scholar model, she says, was a major reason she was attracted to the University.

“Students are my inspiration,” she shared. “I am lucky to be in a position where I can teach student’s skills and concepts that I find important and compelling. But what inspires me most is the curiosity and commitment of my students.”

“I also understand that students are going through unique experiences and challenges that can impact their ability to engage with or be successful in their studies,” DiSalvo continued. “Trying to help them navigate those experiences, or make the subject more relevant to their lives, can be a powerful teaching opportunity that benefits the student beyond the classroom. In turn, I am continually learning from my students and trying to adapt my teaching to help them explore their purpose and realize their potential.”

During the transitional time of life that is college, and especially in combination with a pandemic, DiSalvo believes students are developing a reservoir of strength and adaptability that they will be able to draw from in surprising and valuable ways.

“Admittedly the pandemic has made engagement both even more important and harder,” DiSalvo said. “The challenges students are dealing with are even more daunting and the resources for processing those challenges have dwindled. Being understanding, flexible and responsive to the students and the situation, and being transparent with this process, has been important.”

SIUE is celebrating Difference Makers like DiSalvo throughout February. These individuals are just a few of the countless University faculty, staff and students who have made hard times a little less difficult for others. They were nominated by colleagues, students and peers.

