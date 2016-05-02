DID YOU KNOW? Old Fire Department/City Hall building on Main Street Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that Edwardsville had a previous Fire Department/City Hall building located at same location as the current building on Main Street? At a City Council meeting on August 3, 1937, a bid of $75 was accepted for removal of the belfry and repair of the roof. The belfry housed the bell that had previously been used to alert firemen and spectators alike of a fire. The use of the telephone to alert firefighters had replaced the need for the bell. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! At one time the bell was also rung at 9 PM every evening as a curfew bell to remind all children that they were to be at home. In 1965 new fire house was completed next to the old building which was then torn down so a new city hall could be constructed. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending