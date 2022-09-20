ALTON - For only the ninth time in its more than 100-year history, the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club has announced that it will honor a person with the Service Above Self Award this fall. The 2022 winner is a long-time community volunteer and current head of the Grandpa Gang, Dick Alford.

The award will be presented at a dinner at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary honor, named after legendary community leader Dr. Gordon Moore, incorporates the Rotary watchwords and is presented to a non-Rotarian who exemplifies the spirit of placing service to others over personal gain.

This year’s winner, while presently serving as the head of the Grandpas Gang, the Christmas volunteer group that raises over $50,000 a year for various Riverbend charities, has a long history of service. Starting with his time in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart, to efforts in Haskell Park, the Alton Park Board, the American Legion, as a stalwart at St Mary’s Catholic as well as an original participant in Wreaths Across America, Dick Alford has served his community, country, and church with dignity and purpose for over 50 years.

John Hopkins of Alton-Godfrey Rotary said Dick Alford is a "most worthwhile recipient of the Rotary Service Above Self Award." He has been serving his country and community for over 50 years, Hopkins said.

"Dick's service began with him being drafted into the Army, him doing duty and coming back home," Hopkins said. "He is a very humble guy and has made such a difference in so many parts of our community. Our community was made better because Dick Alford is here."

Proceeds from the event are used by the Rotary to fund scholarship programs, including Student of the Year and the Moyer Scholarship for students enrolled in industrial career programs at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Tickets are $50 a piece, table of 8 for $400. Tickets are requested to be purchased by October the 10th.

Tickets can be obtained in person at Carrolton Bank, Scheffel Boyle, Karen Wilson State Farm, Norton Rain Insurance, and online at https://www.altongodfreyrotary.org/

or by calling John Rain at (618) 462-4455, or Steve Tassinari (618) 466-5474. Sponsorship opportunities are available by calling John Hopkins at (618) 616-7969.

