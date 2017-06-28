The St. Louis Cardinals have optioned shortstop Aledmys Diaz to Memphis (AAA) and purchased the contract of infielder Alex Mejia, who will be making his Major League debut when he plays for the team.

To make room for Mejia on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals transferred Alex Reyes from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list.

The 26-year old Mejia has hit a combined .253 with 3 home runs and 27 RBI in 74 games between Springfield (AA) and Memphis. He was a fourth round selection of the Cardinals in the 2012 draft and is a former PAC-12 Player of the Year from Arizona State.

The team-leader in hits this season (71), Diaz was hitting .260 with 7 HR’s, 20 RBIs, and 16 doubles in his 71 games with St. Louis. He also leads all of MLB with 19 hits.

However, Diaz made a key error in last night’s loss to Arizona and is hitting .176 (3-17) over the last 7 games.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI