WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School sophomore track athlete Devon Green had a big two weeks in the indoor season for the Oilers.

On March 5 in the SIU Boys Invitational meet in Carbondale, Green set a new school indoor record for the 400 meters with a time of 54.72 seconds. He then followed up on it the next week at the Jersey Winter Thaw meet at Principia College in Elsah, breaking his own week-old record with a time of 54.66 seconds.

It was a pair of incredible back-to-back performances by Green, and for that, he's been named EA-WR's Riverbender.com Midwest Members Credit Union male Athlete of the Month for March, 2022.

Green, who runs for head coach Russ Colona, has been running track for four years and enjoys many of the aspects of competing in the sport.

"I have been running track since sixth grade," Green said. "I like track the most because of the competitiveness. I absolutely love competing and running."

Green thanked his mother for instilling his work ethic and being a role model for him.

"I would like to mention my mom and how she pushes me to be the best version of myself I can be every day," Green said. "and how she's an amazing role model that showed me hard work gets you anywhere you want to be. I would like to thank her for that."

All of the positive lessons that are taught in sport in general and track in particular aren't easily lost on Green.

"It has made me determined and disciplined," Green said, "and that by putting your head down and working hard, you can accomplish anything."

In the classroom, Green has found success as well, being named the school's Student of the Month this past September and also plays on both the EAWR soccer and basketball teams. He hopes to continue to run track in college, but hasn't yet decided on where he'll attend school, but plans on attending a college that will allow him to represent the school to the best of his ability.

Green plans on majoring in nursing, with a goal of earning his degree and becoming a registered certified nurse anesthetist.

