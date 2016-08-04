Devin Lynn Hickman and Sheldon Slayter Hickman
Name: Devin Lynn Hickman and Sheldon Slayter Hickman
Parents: Tabitha and Nathaniel Hickman of Wood River
Birth weight: 6 lbs 10 oz and 6 lbs 8 ½ oz
Birth Length: 18 ½ inches and 20 inches
Time : 8:02 AM and 8:03 AM
Date: July 27, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Natalee (2 yrs 10 mo); Tyson (1 yr 7 mo)
Grandparents: Tammy Avery, Wood River; Jeff Avery, Wood River; Patricia Reeves, Alton; Nicole Hickman, Cottage Hills
