COLLINSVILLE - Devin T. Judd, 23, of Lenzburg, IL., was transported for emergency medical assistance from the Hampton Inn at 7 Commerce Drive in Collinsville, after arriving with a gun-shot wound, at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. Judd later died at St. Louis University Hospital.

Subsequently, the Collinsville Police Department requested the activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to lead the investigation. Currently, there are approximately 20 investigators assigned to the case, being led by Deputy Commander Mark Kuechle. Investigators are following up on numerous leads at this time.

The Major Case Squad is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 (x5924).

