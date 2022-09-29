JERSEYVILLE - Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen announced early Thursday afternoon that a wanted man - Devin A. Kreuger of Jerseyville - is in U.S. Marshals' custody in St. Louis.

Krueger, 26, was wanted on multiple felony warrants in Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, and Madison County.

He was wanted for questioning in multiple residential burglaries and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Krueger’s last address was in the 20000 block of Tuetken Road in Jerseyville.

Sheriff Ringhausen said now the judicial process will begin and eventually, Krueger will be tried on this side of the river.

“We are very happy U.S. Marshals got him in custody in St. Louis,” he said. “We can’t thank them enough. He seemed to have an almost ‘catch me if you can philosophy.’ People’s last hope of safety is their home and when you violate the sanctity of someone’s home, a person doesn’t feel safe anymore. It is up to us to ensure things like that don’t happen.”

