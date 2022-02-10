Our Love Story:

The Couple: Devin and Chancey Parker from Bethalto

Date Met/Started Dating: December 15, 2013

Briefly Describe First Date: Met at the Walmart parking lot. Went to McDonald’s and bought her a 10 piece McNugget.

Date Married: May 9, 2020

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding our motorcycle, camping, building demolition derby cars.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always be true with each other. Never hold anything back from each other.