Devin & Bre Rogers' Love Story
Couples names: Devin & Bre Rogers
City: East Alton
Date met or started dating: January 1, 2012
Date married: February 10, 2018
What makes your relationship special? We started dating when we were 17, so we really have grown up together. We've been through most of life's big events together. High school and college graduations, starting and excelling in our careers, raising a child, etc. It has never been perfect, but there's no one else we'd rather be "doing life" with.
Share a memory you have made together: When we had just started dating, we were driving and it started raining. We pulled over into an empty parking lot, turned the radio up, opened the car doors, and danced in the headlights in the pouring rain, badly singing at the top of our lungs to each other, for no reason other than it sounded like fun. It's one of my favorite memories.
