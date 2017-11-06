Developing: Two in custody after death of Jerseyville child
JERSEYVILLE - Several sources have confirmed two are in custody following the death of a child in Jerseyville.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
No charges have been filed in the incident, which seemed to have taken place some time over the weekend. A press release is expected regarding the incident some time this afternoon, according to officials inside of Jersey County.
No other information is available at this time.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.