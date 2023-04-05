WOOD RIVER – William “Bill” Dettmers led all Wood River City Council candidates in Tuesday night’s election with 681 votes. David Ayres was also elected in the two selections with 678 votes.

Kristen Burns had 503 votes, Sonya Hageman had 386 votes and Davis M. Landry had 110 votes.

Dettmers and Ayres both said they knocked on nearly every door in Wood River campaigning for themselves. Dettmers said he was even out Tuesday morning and knocked on a door of a lady who was disabled and she didn't have a way to the polls. He assisted the lady with a ride to get to her polling place.

“I worked very hard," Dettmers said. "I went through town twice knocking on doors. I really can’t tell you how much I appreciate the support I had. I am going to be very cautious about decisions while on the council. I have said this, but I believe the new rec center is going to put the city in a very serious fiscal situation, so I will be bringing that up at the council. I want to toe the line on expenses in the city.”

