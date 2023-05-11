WOOD RIVER - Bill Dettmers and Gary Ayres were sworn in as new Wood River City Council Members at the most recent meeting, and both said they are honored to serve on the council.

Dettmers said the following: "I am humbled and appreciate the support I have received from the community. I will dedicate myself to serving the City of Wood River to the best of my ability."

Dettmers said he and Ayres are like-minded in their thinking and are both analytical people and businessmen and look forward to the challenges ahead.

Ayres said he is also honored to be serving as a new Wood River City Council member. He previously served as mayor of Wood River from 2001-2005.

Ayres added that one of his goals is to see how to pay for the rec center that is in development.

"I think that is our goal: to keep where taxpayers don't have an increase in taxes and getting a portion of the city out of a flood plain," he said. "Those are two big issues during campaign voters seemed to comment most. I am looking forward to being on the council."

