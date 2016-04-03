BELLEVILLE - The Edwardsviille girls’ track team continued to round into shape on Friday with a second-place finish in the Lady Maroon Invitational at Belleville West High School.

Julianna Determan, Lorie Cashdollar and Payton Flowers paced the Tigers with individual wins in the meet. Determan ran perhaps her best track race in her high school career, dominating the 3,200-meter race from early in the event. She was clocked in 12:08.02 at the finish line. Cashdollar continues to look strong in the 800 meters, capturing first with a time 2:24.64; and Flowers won the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:30.38.

Edwardsville head girls track coach MiKala Thompkins said overall her girls had a good meet. She said Determan ran an excellent race and accomplished her early-season goal.

Thompkins praised Cashdollar, Flowers and 300 hurdler Elise Krone who took second in a time of 52.14. Thomkins was an exceptional hurdler in high school and college and always produces strong hurdlers year in, year out because of her technical knowledge of the race.

The 4 x 800 relay team established a personal best time of 9:55.1 in a first-place finish and ran “a great race,” Thompkins said.

Jessie Chappel was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 35-7 and fifth in the discus 111-9.

The Tigers’ 4 x 400 freshman-sophomore relay team broke the meet record with a time of 4:18.70 and the 4 x 400 varsity girls set a personal best time in 4:04.77, placing second.

Gabby Romano cleared 9-foot again for fourth place in the pole vault and continues to be consistent, Thompkins said.

O’Fallon was first in the team standings with 116 points, followed by Hazelwood Central with 99 points and Edwardsville with 94 points.

Monday, Edwardsville participates in a freshman-sophomore invitational track meet at Alton, then Saturday travels to Springfield Southeast for a meet.

