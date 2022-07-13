ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Detectives are seeking assistance to identify a person of interest in a bank robbery that occurred at the U.S. Bank in the 11000 block of Larimore Road in St. Louis County at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

St. Louis County Police said the person of interest entered the bank, showed the teller a note, and demanded money.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The subject then fled to a nearby Dirt Cheap store where they entered a restroom and changed clothes," St. Louis County Police said. "The person of interest was last seen walking westbound on Dunn Road. The photos here show the subject before and after changing clothes."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McDonald through our Bureau of Communications at (636) 529-8210 or (314) 615-8686.

"Thank you for your assistance!," St. Louis County Police said.

More like this: