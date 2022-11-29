ST. LOUIS COUNTY - December 1, 2022, is the one-year anniversary of Detective Antonio Valentine’s line of duty death. In honor of Detective Valentine’s sacrifice, the Bella Fontaine Shelter in Bella Fontaine Park, located at 9565 Bellefontaine Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors, will be renamed the “Detective Antonio Valentine Memorial Shelter”.

A dedication ceremony will be held at the shelter at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022. On December 1, 2021, St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine was fatally injured in a motor vehicle crash that occurred in North St. Louis County. Detective Valentine was assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement.

Detective Valentine is survived by his four children, ranging in age from 10 to 22. He was 42 years of age. Detective Valentine joined the Department in June of 2007 and served in the Central County Precinct, the Bureau of Transit Police, the North County Precinct, the Special Operations Unit, the Auto Crime Unit, and the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. Detective Valentine served active duty in the United States Army from July 1999 to February 2000.

He then served in the United States Army National Guard as a Sergeant from February 2000 to January 2011. Detective Valentine continued his service in the United States Air Force Reserve until he recently retired. During Detective Valentine’s military service he deployed in active combat to Iraq and Kyrgyzstan.

