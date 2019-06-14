ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues released more information today about the Stanley Cup Parade and Civic Celebration on Saturday, June 15.

Victory Celebration:

The parade will kick off at noon at 18th & Market streets in Downtown St. Louis. It will travel east and end at Broadway & Market Street. The public is welcome to view the parade along the route.

Immediately following the parade, Blues players, alumni, team leadership and other special guests will lead the celebration with a ceremony under the Gateway Arch.

The events are free and open to the public. At Gateway Arch National Park, visitors can enter the park grounds via three security access points: two are in Luther Ely Smith Square (located on Fourth Street between Market and Chestnut streets) and one is in the north grounds of the Gateway Arch.

At the Arch, concession stands will sell soda, water and beer (cash only). Soft-sided coolers with sealed, non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the park grounds (no glass).

Dan O'Neill of the St. Louis Blues said: "Please arrive early, be mindful of downtown road closures, and take your time to find parking or use public transportation. Ideal stops for MetroLink are the Busch Stadium, 8th & Pine and Laclede’s Landing stations. Rideshares should drop off at 14th & Olive streets or 20th & Market streets for access to the parade, or 8th & Clark streets for access to the civic celebration at the Arch."

Events will take place rain or shine. Please visit www.stlouisblues.com for more information.

Gateway Arch Visitors: