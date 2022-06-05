EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple fire departments were called to an intense blaze on Fourth and Bryant in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Smoke billowed in the sky for a long distance away from the fire.

Multiple departments joined Edwardsville to battle the fire, from Glen Carbon, Collinsville, Maryville, Troy, Bethalto, and possibly more.

The fire destroyed the garage and much of the home and a nearby residence also had siding damage but was saved by the fast fire department response.

All those in both the home involved and the next-door home were safe and able to get out of the residences with some assistance.

