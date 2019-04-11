SHIPMAN - A home burned to the ground and several nearby buildings/sheds and vehicles also were seriously damaged Thursday afternoon in a difficult blaze in the 9200 block of Rutherford Road in rural Shipman. The property had a Shipman address.

Multiple fire agencies responded. Some immediately visible at the scene were Bunker Hill Fire, Shipman, Carlinville and Dorsey. Macoupin County Sheriff's Department and Bunker Hill Area Ambulance were also at the scene.

The fire appeared to start in the house, then spread to the buildings and sheds. The heavy winds in the area helped spread the fire and made the fire situation extremely difficult for the dedicated firefighters.

Article continues after sponsor message

A cause of the fire was not yet known.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: