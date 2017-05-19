ALTON - Each year, Saints Peter and Paul School’s Parish-School Association (PSA) holds fund raisers to support the school with the Spring Fling as its primary event.

Thursday evening, PSA volunteers put together tents and awnings for the event, which begins Friday evening with adult night on the front parking lot of the school located at 801 State Street, Alton. Friday’s early morning storm wreaked havoc with two of the three tents, blowing one of the tents over the stone wall nearly onto State Street.

The Church’s steeple was damaged as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pete Williams of the PSA was collecting scattered poles, tie-down weights and tents with the hope of getting them back in place for the start of this evening's Adult Night, beginning at 5 p.m.

“When I heard the storm pass through the area around 5:20 this morning I thought there might be a problem with the tents,” Williams said.

Ss. Peter & Paul School’s annual Spring Fling begins Friday May 19 at 5 p.m. with its adult night, which will feature 75 craft beers that will be available for tasting and the Jumbo Shrimp Boat Band, covering all the Jimmy Buffet favorites. Adult Night ends at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Family Day combines all of the family-friendly festivities, beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday with carnival games, a video game truck, laser tag, bounce houses and other activities. Johnson's Corner will be providing plate meals for purchase and a barbecue competition will also take place. Matt Taul will be entertaining audiences on the bandstand playing until the close of the event at 10 p.m.