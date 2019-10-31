ALTON - Despite the cold weather hundreds of people came out for the 103rd Alton Halloween Parade.

At the start of the parade, the temperature was 30 degrees and falling. The streets were lined with kids waiting for candy.

Justin Akerman, age 11, said he was ready for the candy and "no cold weather would stop him."

The Hughs family said they moved to St. Charles last year from Alton and this is a family tradition and they came back to watch the parade even if it was cold and a long drive.

Elizabeth Coleson said, "My favorite float was the dragon that spits out the fire at the end of the parade."

