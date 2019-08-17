ALTON - The retirement of Deputy Chief Terry Buhs from the Alton Police Department was announced on Thursday at a promotion and retirement party.

Deputy Chief Buhs was on the police department for 30 years.

Buhs said, "I will miss working alongside the other officers ."

Starting Monday retired Deputy Chief Buhs will start a different job with the City Of Alton, he will be the Building and Zoning Supervisor.

During the retirement ceremony, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons presented Deputy Chief Buhs with a plaque of thank you for 30 years of dedication.

PB&PA Alton Unit 14 president Andrew Pierson presented Buhs with a plaque and retired badge.

After the ceremony, they had a final 10-42 call where all the police officers gave encouraging words over the radio.

