ALTON - Alton Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman detailed more of the outcome of Tuesday’s St. Paul Episcopal Church fire in an interview today.

Sweetman said there was smoke damage throughout the church from the serious fire.

The fire began in the east wing of the church which is the business office area," he said.

“The origin of the fire remains undetermined at this time and is under investigation,” Deputy Chief Sweetman said. “The state fire marshal was called in. We call the state fire marshal in on any major loss type of fire, especially a church. The east wing of the church suffered major fire damage.”

Sweetman said the firefighters had to get in and figure out the layout of the building during the battle with the blaze.

“All the firefighters did a great job and worked together well,” Sweetman said. “Just being able to get in and get those lines between the involved area and sanctuary saved that sanctuary.”

The Episcopal Parish of Alton is an historic 179 year-old parish located north of the St. Louis metropolitan area along the Mississippi River in Illinois.

The deputy chief said he only remembered one other serious church fire he had battled and that was Calvary Baptist Church in the early morning of October 6, 2011. The church suffered almost $2 million in damage. A man was sentenced in that case arson charge.