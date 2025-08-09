SPRINGFIELD – Adults 60 and older can enter the State Fair for free on Monday, Aug. 11, when the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) hosts Senior Day in the Illinois Building, located near the main gate of the fairgrounds.

“We are excited to welcome over 100 state and community partners to Senior Day to offer health screenings and information to older adults,” said IDoA Director Mary Killough. “We’ll also be hosting special events and activities throughout the day, including bingo and the crowd-pleasing Not So Newlywed Game.”

Beginning at 9 a.m., the main floor of the Illinois Building will be set up with vendors and exhibitors offering free health screenings, wellness demonstrations, and giveaways. The building is air conditioned, has restrooms, and offers a limited number of motorized wheelchairs for rent.

A schedule of special events and Senior Day activities is below. All events will take place in the Illinois Building auditorium unless otherwise noted.

9:45 – 10:15 a.m. – Performance by the Tip Top Tappers tap dancing troupe

10:30 a.m. – Opening remarks by IDoA Director Mary Killough and Adult Protective Services Advocate of the Year awards presentation

11 a.m. – Bingo begins in the Mezzanine area

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Information session on the Multi-Sector Plan for Aging



12 - 1:30 p.m. – The Not So Newlywed Game

Participation is open to couples aged 50 and older. Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second place to the couples who answer the most questions correctly.

Participating couples must register at the Department on Aging’s booth, located on the main floor of the Illinois Building, at least 15 minutes prior to game time.

2 – 2:45 p.m. – Medicare and Illinois Jeopardy Contest

Cash prizes will be awarded to first through third place winners. Participants must register at the Department on Aging’s booth, located on the main floor of the Illinois Building, at least 15 minutes prior to game time.

3 – 4:00 p.m. – Singing performance by BB Ross & the Happy Accidents

About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

