SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) today launched “Operation Rising Spirit,” a campaign challenging service organizations, volunteers, and patriots of Illinois to raise the spirits of military veterans and the heroic staff who care for them every day at state veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy, Illinois.

Illinois veterans’ homes were directed to restrict visitation as part of the staunch measures implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. And every day, staff at the homes enter the frontlines to safeguard our veterans’ safety and wellbeing.

“Uplifting messages and displays of support from the community will help boost the morale of veterans and staff during this unprecedented time,” said IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia. “Cards, emails, signs outside the homes, and video messages are encouraged, but I also challenge everybody to think creatively about what they can do to support veterans and staff.”

Families, friends, veteran service organizations, volunteers, local community members, and patriotic Illinoisans across the state are all encouraged to participate in Operation Rising Spirit. Cards, emails, and video messages can be sent directly to the homes at the addresses below, and socially distant on-site activities can be coordinated with the staff at each home below.

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Anna

792 N. Main Street, Anna, Illinois 62906

C/O: Anthony Barnett

Anthony.Barnett2@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle

1015 O'Conor Avenue, LaSalle, Illinois 61301

C/O: Susan Scully

Susan.Scully@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno

1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, Illinois 60950

C/O: Dave Pedersen

David.W.Pedersen@illinois.gov

Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy

1707 N. 12th Street, Quincy, Illinois 62301

C/O: Sara Colgrove

Sara.Colgrove@illinois.gov

Prince Home at Manteno

1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, Illinois 60950

C/O Wali Lewis

Wali.Lewis2@illinois.gov

