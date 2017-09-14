SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR), pursuant to 35 ILCS 505/13a.4 and 13a.5, has temporarily suspended International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) registration and motor fuel use tax (MFUT) single trip permitting for qualified vehicles engaged in interstate disaster relief efforts in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, as a result of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Irma. The waiver is effective September 5, 2017, through October 4, 2017.

Operators of qualified vehicles travelling in Illinois and responding specifically to power, communications, utilities and infrastructure restoration in the declared states will not be ticketed or otherwise penalized for non-registration for IFTA/MFUT, provided they can provide adequate proof of the destination or the vehicle’s last destination within the declared areas. Illinois will also waive IFTA required credentials and MFUT single trip permits to qualified motor vehicles specifically delivering goods, services or foods necessary for sustaining life and livestock in those areas covered in the declaration.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: