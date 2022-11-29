EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities.

“Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East for many years,” said Lisa Fowler, Regional Community Bank President at First Mid. “Not only is he well-known in Edwardsville and Madison County, but he has worked with many businesses and individuals throughout the St. Louis area during his career. He has been instrumental in providing opportunities and mentoring many individuals in the communities he has served. We will certainly miss his daily presence but his influence on all of us will continue his outstanding legacy. We wish him the best in his retirement and are forever grateful for his service to our organization, our customers, and his colleagues.”

Terry began with Mercantile Trust in St. Louis, MO in 1970. He moved to Edwardsville National Bank in 1973, which subsequently merged with Mark Twain Bank, then Mercantile Bank, then Firstar Bank. He then joined Clover Leaf Bank in 2000 as their President and CEO. Terry continued as President and CEO when Clover Leaf Bank merged with First Federal Saving & Loan in 2006 to become First Clover Leaf Bank. In 2016, FCLB merged with First Mid Bank & Trust. Terry’s community knowledge, banking expertise, and service excellence earned him the position of Business Development Officer for First Mid, which he has held ever since.

Article continues after sponsor message

During his long-tenured career, Terry was appointed to the Thrift Institutions Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Board for 2010 and 2011. At the time, humbled by the appointment, he said, “This is probably the highest honor I’ve received in our industry. I was elated when I learned that my nomination from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank was reviewed and approved.”

Over the years, he has been active in several community organizations and nonprofit boards, serving as treasurer and board member of the EGHM Foundation, past president of the SIUE Foundation, and past president of the Edwardsville YMCA Board of Directors. Terry ends a stellar career as a well-respected banker, advisor, and mentor to many, including many colleagues at First Mid.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at firstmid.com.

More like this: