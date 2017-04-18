ALTON – Dennis Rose & Associates, P.C. announced today that it has successfully completed a rigorous peer review of its accounting and auditing practice. The reviewer concluded that the firm’s system of quality control for the accounting and auditing practice in effect for the year ended August 31, 2016, has been suitably designed and complied with to provide reasonable assurance of performing and reporting in conformity with applicable professional standards in all material respects. Its peer review rating of pass indicates Dennis Rose & Associates, P.C. meets the accounting profession’s high standards of quality and professionalism.

Dennis Rose & Associates, P.C. was founded in Alton, IL, in 1997 and is currently licensed in the states of Illinois and Missouri. Dennis Rose & Associates, P.C. provides personalized services to meet your business or individual needs. Services include Auditing, Reviews, Compilations, Bookkeeping, Payroll and Payroll Tax, Tax Return Preparation, and Business Consulting.

For additional information contact Dennis Rose and Associates, P.C. by calling 618-465-4999 or by email at drosecpa@dra-cpa.com. Visit our website www.dra-cpa.com.