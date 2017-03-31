ALTON - Denise Holden, with cake, is the first winner of the monthly Yaw Award, which will be given by Alton Memorial Hospital's Surgical Services Department in memory of former manager Libby Yaw, who died in 2014.

With Denise are Jean Campbell of Surgical Services, far right, plus members of Libby’s family, including husband Greg, son Marty, daughter-in-law Rachael, and grandsons Gabriel and Carson. The Yaw Award will go to a Surgical Services employee who is patient focused, trusted, disciplined, highly ethical, shows dignity and respect, and practices teamwork.

The nomination for Denise said that she “displays a definite outgoing attitude of a team player in all the departments of Surgical Services. She goes above and beyond the call of duty. Denise is a true asset to AMH.”