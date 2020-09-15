ST. CLAIR COUNTY - 4-H Hall of Fame volunteers announced, honored at virtual ceremony (St. Clair County) Service is a hallmark of the Illinois 4-H program. The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually honors longtime volunteers and former staff members for their selfless dedication to 4-H, the University of Illinois Extension youth development program.

The 2020 Hall of Fame winner in St. Clair County is Denise Godfrey. Denise Godfrey worked as the Office Support Associate in St. Clair County for 30 years.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation said about Godfrey: "Her friendly voice greeted many 4-H families as she helped them with enrollment and county fair questions. She was always eager to assist 4-H leaders, livestock superintendents, and other volunteers with resources at the office. Denise remains connected with Extension even after retirement. She became a Master Gardener in 2019 and supports local 4-H fundraisers.

"We appreciate Denise’s dedication and commitment to 4-H and Extension. There is a place for everyone in 4-H, whether you have an hour or a lifetime to give,” Barnard said. To volunteer in your community, request information from the University of Illinois Extension, Monroe County office at (618) 344-4230."

In 2020, 87 individuals received the Foundation Hall of Fame Award, presented during a virtual ceremony Aug. 18. Five of the honorees are being named posthumously.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

“These volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” says Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization."

Illinois 4-H programs reach nearly 200,000 youth each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops, and conferences held in communities, schools, parks, and homes across Illinois. In total, more than 15,000 volunteers fill key leadership and mentoring roles.

“Many volunteers have a tradition of 4-H in their family or were 4-H members themselves,” Barnard says. “More and more, though, adults brand new to the 4-H experience are seeing the value of the life skills development program and volunteering for the first time.”

