EDWARDSVILLE - An East St. Louis man was sentenced today to 40 years in prison for the December 2013 murder of Jarrett D. Mosby, 21, in Madison, Illinois. Deneshion M. Swope (d.o.b. 5/22/89), who was charged on December 30, 2013, pleaded guilty on November 3, 2015, to one count of First Degree Murder.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons and First Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Mudge argued for a sentence of 40 years in prison. The defendant will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence that was handed down by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. State's Attorney Gibbons offered his condolences to the victim’s family.

“The loss of Jarrett Mosby weighs heavily on his family, and will forever remain a heartbreaking, devastating loss. I want this lengthy sentence to send a message to violent criminals that you will pay dearly for the loss and suffering caused by your crimes," Gibbons said. "You will be held accountable and your actions will not be tolerated by the citizens of Madison County.”

Police in Madison were called to 2nd and Bissell at 12:44 p.m. on December 23, 2013, where they found Mosby’s body inside his car. Mosby, a resident of Collinsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and assisted with the investigation into Mosby’s murder. Detectives determined that Swope and the victim, who were acquaintances, agreed to meet in Madison during the early morning hours of December 23rd.

The defendant was picked up by Mosby in his car and the two men eventually got into an argument. The argument escalated near 10th and State Street where the victim ordered Swope to get out of his car, but instead, Swope fired his gun at Mosby. Police allege that Swope then moved the car from where he shot Mosby to where it was eventually found by police later that day. Mosby was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident may have been drug-related with Swope seeking to purchase marijuana from the victim, however, the victim was unarmed and toxicology report on Mosby were negative.

State's Attorney Gibbons also thanked First Assistant Mudge, the Major Case Squad, the Madison Police Department, and the Madison County Coroner for their work in the case against Swope.

