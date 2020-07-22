EDWARDSVILE - Denali Building Supply announced on July 21, 2020 that they will be partnering with Benjamin Moore to create their very own paint supply store: Denali Paint. Benjamin Moore has over 5,000 independently owned paint and hardware stores throughout North America. This store will be located at 3790 Harvester Rd, Suite 2 in Saint Peters, MO and is expected to open in August of this year.

Denali Building Supply is currently a building supply delivery business. Much like GrubHub or InstaCart, but instead of food delivery, Denali Drivers show up to the customers’ home or job site with lumber, drywall, mulch, whatever their projects require. The partnership with Benjamin Moore offers customers a more individualized experience when it comes to paint options and availability. If a requested item is out of stock, it can usually be delivered to the store overnight. Not only do customers have the option to shop for their paint supplies in-store, but they can also opt for the convenience that Denali Building Supply currently offers; delivery straight to the customer!

Denali Building Supply was established on March 18th of this year and has made great strides to help customers within the community during the recent pandemic. In their short time in business, Denali Building Supply has become known for its impeccable customer service and quick delivery times. Co-Founders Clarinda and Buck Martin are the key players in the success of the company. Their creativity and dedication have created a strong base for their growing business. Keep an eye out for the Denali name, we expect to hear more about them in the coming months.

